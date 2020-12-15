Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after buying an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after buying an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after buying an additional 279,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 207.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 259,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 174,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.