Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

