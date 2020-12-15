Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,063 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

