Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,848 shares of company stock worth $48,215,824 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

Shares of COUP opened at $314.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.33.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

