Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.