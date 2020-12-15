Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1,078.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,331,134.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day moving average of $183.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $206.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

