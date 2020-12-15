Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.63.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $764.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $733.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $792.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

