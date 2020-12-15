Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

