Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 209.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after buying an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

TXN opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

