Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

