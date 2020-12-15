Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 108 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $331.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.23 and a 200 day moving average of $322.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.82.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

