Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $140.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

