Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,546 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after buying an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.34.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,084 shares of company stock worth $102,021,286 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $639.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $654.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.15 and its 200-day moving average is $368.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $606.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.22, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

