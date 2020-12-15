Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) versus Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Head-To-Head Survey

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Esports Entertainment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.45 $17.23 million ($3.72) -20.89 Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -7.85

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esports Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Esports Entertainment Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

