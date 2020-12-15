EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

ENS stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 108.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

