Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMP.A. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Empire stock opened at C$35.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.88 and a 12 month high of C$40.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

