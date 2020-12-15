Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.