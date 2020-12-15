Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.2-24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.89 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

