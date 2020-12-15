Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.39 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.

LLY opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $151.12. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

