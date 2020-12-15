Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.39 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.12. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

