Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.2-24.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.89 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.00.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.