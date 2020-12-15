Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.47 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Eli Lilly and from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

