Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.06-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

