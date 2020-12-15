Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.83-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.39-0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

