Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.37-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.83-0.95 EPS.

ELAN opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

