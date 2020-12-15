Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $94.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.76.

EW opened at $83.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $859,905.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,076,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,214,973 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,384,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

