Education Ecosystem Market Cap Tops $1.68 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $84,101.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00065866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00457450 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027813 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

LEDU is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

