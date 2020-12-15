Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eaton by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 584,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

