Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of DY opened at $75.34 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

