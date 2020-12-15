Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of DY stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 57.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

