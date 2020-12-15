Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dunelm Group and BAE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunelm Group $1.42 billion 2.14 $131.09 million N/A N/A BAE Systems $22.52 billion 0.97 $1.88 billion $2.04 13.31

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dunelm Group and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunelm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BAE Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Volatility & Risk

Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dunelm Group and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Dunelm Group on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, and poles and tracks; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; mirrors; cushion pads, covers; throws; seat pads; pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and electrical products; and storage products for home, clothes, and kitchen, as well as travel and luggage products. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; kids accessories and toys, and nursery furniture and products, as well as travel, safety, and wellbeing products; garden furniture and storage, and garden dÃ©cor products; and Christmas trees and lights, wreaths and garlands, baubles and tree decoration, and novelty products. It operates 173 superstores and 2 distribution centers, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C4ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions and services to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

