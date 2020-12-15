Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 63.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

DUK opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

