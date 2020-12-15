Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Warner Music Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Warner Music Group and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 20.73% 15.06% 11.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Warner Music Group and Dover Motorsports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Music Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Music Group and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.51 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Warner Music Group.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Warner Music Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, sells, and licenses recorded music in various physical formats, including CDs, vinyl, and DVDs; and digital formats, such as downloads and streaming. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately 1.4 million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios; and operates production music library. In addition, it offers music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; and distribution centers and ventures. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.