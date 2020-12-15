DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth $977,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 336.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 88,665 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

