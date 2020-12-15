Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,882,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,723.50, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

