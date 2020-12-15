Dimension Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,904.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.65, for a total transaction of $4,654,912.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,850 shares of company stock worth $84,018,961 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $395.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.76. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.68, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.