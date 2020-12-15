Dimension Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 72.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordson by 54.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $199.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.13 and its 200 day moving average is $195.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

