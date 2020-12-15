Dimension Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,559 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

