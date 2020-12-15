Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

