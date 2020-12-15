Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

