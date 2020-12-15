Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 140,954 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 229.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

