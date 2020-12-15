Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Energy Transfer by 96.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 411,201 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

