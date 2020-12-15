Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CyrusOne by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 145,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyrusOne by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -256.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

