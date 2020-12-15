Dimension Capital Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in China Mobile by 69.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 970,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Mobile by 208.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in China Mobile by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,240,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at $28,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 85,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CHL opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

CHL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

