Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $41,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,247,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $245,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

NYSE:WMB opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.