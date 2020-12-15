Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

MO opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

