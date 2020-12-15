Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.41.

Shares of Square stock opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.16 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $222.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 879,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,816,221. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

