Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.