Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.12.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.3685 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

