Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $144.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

